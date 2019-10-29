Bryan Edwards takes pride in getting shout out from one of NFL’s greatest receivers

South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards didn’t even really notice it, at least until his teammate, Chavis Dawkins pointed it out. At least that’s how Dawkins tells it.

Edwards had already been featured as a SportsCenter top play for his leaping one-handed grab against Tennessee, but on Monday, he got something else: A shoutout from one of the best receivers to even play, Randy Moss.

“Randy Moss is a legend,” Edwards said. “So you know, it’s always good to hear your name come out his mouth.”

Moss gave Edwards’ catch his top play of the week on his “MossedMeter” segment.

The catch came just before he set the program record for most career receptions, passing Kenny McKinley.

Edwards has spoken at points in the offseason about chasing some of those records, the kinds held by the likes of McKinley, Alshon Jeffery, Pharoh Cooper and the rest.

“I always held myself to that standard I felt like,” Edwards said. “That’s what I wanted to be when I stepped on campus and I feel like I did a great job of working towards it, so you know it’s obviously an honor just to have your name up there, and I feel like I deserve it. I worked for it.”

He said Jeffery, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, had reached out after he set the record.

Edwards currently sits at 211 career catches, 2,816 and 20 touchdowns. He’s fewer than 250 yards from at career record and three away from the touchdowns record.

Moss was a start with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots and played for San Francisco and Oakland as well. He is fourth in career yards in NFL history, second in touchdowns and has the record for most TD catches in a season.