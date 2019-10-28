Game time, TV channel set for South Carolina-App State

South Carolina will kick off under the lights against Appalachian State on Nov. 9, with a start time of 7 p.m. televised on ESPN2, the SEC announced Monday.

The Mountaineers will be the third ranked opponent to visit Williams-Brice Stadium this season — they checked in at No. 20 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls and are undefeated at 7-0.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are coming off a discouraging 41-21 loss to Tennessee on the road despite being favored going into the game. USC hosts Vanderbilt this upcoming Saturday at Williams-Brice, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. Carolina is favored to win that game by 15 points.

App State hosts Georgia Southern this Thursday. The Mountaineers are favored by more than 17 points and widely expected to head into their matchup with South Carolina still unbeaten.

South Carolina and Appalachian State have not faced off in football since 1988, when Joe Morrison’s Gamecocks defeated Sparky Woods’ Mountaineers, 35-9. USC owns a 5-1 edge in the all-time series. The Nov. 9 meeting will mark the first in a three-game series between the programs agreed to in 2018; South Carolina is scheduled to visit Boone, North Carolina, in 2025, and App State will return to Columbia in 2027.

SEC KICKOFF TIMES (NOV. 9)

Western Kentucky at Arkansas — Noon, SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Florida — Noon, ESPN

LSU at Alabama — 3:30 p.m., CBS

New Mexico State at Ole Miss — 4 p.m., SEC Network

Missouri at Georgia — 7 p.m., ESPN

Appalachian State at South Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Tennessee at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14

Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17

Oct. 19 — Florida 38, South Carolina 27

Oct. 26 — Tennessee 41, South Carolina 21

Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD