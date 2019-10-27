Gamecocks freshman tailback could be a week away from returning to the field

South Carolina freshman tailback Kevin Harris was in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, despite an injury that was diagnosed as season-ending when it happened.

Now it appears he could be back next week.

Will Muschamp announced Harris, who tore a ligament in his groin, could be back as soon as the Appalachian State game. The burly runner was a player the staff liked in the offseason, and he ran for more than 140 yards the only game in which he got carries.

Muschamp also said running back Rico Dowdle, offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum and linebacker Damani Staley, who all missed the Tennessee game, will still be out this week against Vanderbilt.

Veteran tailback A.J. Turner has been battling a hamstring injury and Muschamp said it didn’t look good on Sunday.

The team could also possibly get defensive lineman Keir Thomas back after an infection in his ankle kept him out all season. There was some discussion about Thomas taking a redshirt year, and if he returns against Appalachian State, he’d be in position to do that, even if the team makes a bowl.

Harris showed well in the spring and slimmed down in his summer conditioning. He played in two games, putting up 147 yards and three scores on six carries in garbage time against Charleston Southern.