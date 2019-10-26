Tennessee football goes with surprise QB starter against South Carolina

South Carolina football will be facing a bit of a mystery in Saturday’s SEC East showdown against Tennessee.

The Volunteers are starting redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout. The California product has 10 career pass attempts.

Starter Brian Maurer is out after concussions in consecutive weeks. Jarrett Guarantano has more than 22 starts under his belt and was expected to start.

Shrout has 23 yards on three completions in 10 attempts this season. Guarantano has 911 yards, eight scores and four interceptions this season.

Shrout was a three-star prospect out of Santa Clarita, California and threw for 3,064 yards and 27 touchdowns as a high school senior.

The Vols come in at 2-5.