Gamecock commit Marshawn Lloyd earns No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10
South Carolina commit Marshawn Lloyd earned the top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays on Friday night.
Lloyd’s 69-yard run against Good Counsel in which he hurdled a defender at the 41-yard line on his way to a touchdown in the 30-17 victory.
Lloyd is the No. 43-ranked player in the country, according to 247Sports and No. 3 back in the nation. He committed to USC on May 28.
Lloyd finished the game with three touchdowns.
