Three Gamecock commits, Midlands player and coaches named Palmetto Champions football team

Three South Carolina commits, one Midlands player and two coaches were named to the Palmetto Champions All-Star Football team released Friday.

Future Gamecock Luke Doty was named Class 4A Lower State Back of the Year while Conway defensive lineman Tokna Heminway was 5A Upper Lineman of the Year. Abbeville’s Trai Jones was Class 2A Upper State Lineman of Year.

Doty helped the Seahawks to the Region 6-4A title on Thursday night and is a finalist for SC Mr. Football. 247Sports ranks him as No. 2 prospect in the state and he has thrown for 1,408 with 23 total TDs entering Thursday’s game against Wilson.

Hemingway has 60 tackles and four sacks this season.

Locally, Gilbert quarterback Jy Tolen was Class 3A Lower State Back of the Year while AC Flora’s Dustin Curtis was named Class 4A Lower State Coach of the Year. Camden’s Brian Rimpf was 3A Upper State Coach of the Year.

Tolen has thrown for 2,623 yards and 28 TDs for the No. 3-ranked Indians.

In his first season as head coach at Flora, Curtis has the Falcons at 8-0 and No. 3 in Class 4A. It is the second straight year a Flora coach has won the award. Collin Drafts won it last year before leaving for a job at Nease (Fla.).

Rimpf has Camden at 7-1 record and in the Top 10 all season in Class 3A.

Members of the Palmetto Champions team will be honored at a banquet Dec. 5 at Seawells in Columbia. At the banquet, a A Back, Lineman, Specialty Team Player, and Coach of the Year will be announced.

Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team

Class 5A

Upper State Co-Backs of Year: Rahjai Harris, Byrnes and Duane Martin, Laurens

Upper State Lineman of Year: Joshua Byrd, Byrnes

Lower State Back of Year: Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest

Lower State Lineman of Year: Tonka Hemingway, Conway

Specialist of Year: Henry Bishop, Spartanburg

Upper State Coach of Year: Chris Liner, Laurens

Lower State Coach of Year: Jason Winstead, Goose Creek

Class 4A

Upper State Back of Year: Tyler Venables Daniel

Upper State Lineman of Year: Will Boggs, York

Lower State Back of Year: Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach

Lower State Lineman of Year: Quamil Spells, Myrtle Beach

Specialist of Year: Wilson Garand, Wren

Upper State Coach of Year: Ray Gould, Travelers Rest

Lower State Coach of Year: Dustin Curtis, AC Flora

Class 3A

Upper State Back of Year: Mikele Colasurdo, Chapman

Upper State Lineman of Year: Quay Evans, Chester

Lower State Back of Year: Jy Tolen, Gilbert

Lower State Lineman of Year: Xavier McIver, Cheraw

Specialist of Year: Bailey Files, Edisto

Upper State Coach of Year: Brian Rimpf, Camden

Lower State Coach of Year: Jason Allen, Aynor

Class 2A

Upper State Back of Year: Demetric Hardin, Lewisville

Upper State Lineman of Year: Trai Jones, Abbeville

Lower State Back of Year: DeShawn Watson, Barnwell

Lower State Lineman of Year: Briggs Kearse, Barnwell

Specialist of Year: Dylan Beauford, Abbeville

Upper State Coach of Year: Todd Shigley, Andrew Jackson

Lower State Coach of Year: Dwayne Garrick, Barnwell

Class A

Upper State Back of Year: Dawson Glenn, Dixie

Upper State Lineman of Year: Shane Amerson, Lamar

Lower State Back of Year: Antonio McKnight, C.E. Murray

Lower State Lineman of Year: Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill

Specialist of Year: Dillon Benenhaley, Cross

Upper State Coach of Year: Willie Fox, Wagener Salley

Lower State Coach of Year: Brian Smith, C E Murray