South Carolina-Tennessee football prediction: It’s the return of must-win season

About a month ago, South Carolina‘s football season seemed to be particularly cooked.

The Gamecocks were 1-3, set for a Kentucky game that was no gimme. After that loomed a pair of games against top-10 opposition.

The Kentucky win at least stabilized things, then the Georgia upset sparked something and the late loss to Florida showed the glimmers of potential while also somewhat tempering things.

Now, if this team wants to salvage a bowl and respectability for this season, it really is business time.

Tennessee might be somewhat better than it’s 2-5 record. At the very least, it is probably more talented than that mark.

The bettors have not seen fit to expand the spread that opened the week at 4 1/2 points, despite swirling questions at quarterback for the Vols.

The games between these two teams have been nip and tuck for more than the past half-decade, and that likely won’t change this week.

And goodness, this is one South Carolina needs. By ESPN’s Football Power Index, USC will be favored in three more games this season, enough to make the postseason if that prediction proves to be true.

That starts with the Vols, against whom the Gamecocks have about a 60 percent win expectancy. Enough to be a better than a tossup, but not by much.

There’s a lot riding on this one, but considering Will Muschamp’s history against UT, the Gamecocks will have just enough to get it done.

The pick: South Carolina 21, Tennessee 17





