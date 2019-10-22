The latest on South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle’s injury

Rico Dowdle might not be available for South Carolina’s game against Tennessee on Saturday.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said he had a sprained knee. He’s moving around, but his timeline remains uncertain. He will not need surgery.

The senior tailback left the last Saturday’s game against Florida with a knee injury. He went to the locker room and then returned to the sideline with a brace.

He had an MRI on Sunday afternoon.

Dowdle is USC’s second-leading rusher with 457 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries. He was the top rusher until this week when Tavien Feaster posted a career high 175 yards.

Mon Denson is the team’s next tailback, followed by Turner, who spent the first half of the season on defense and is an ace special-teamer.

Injuries have dogged Dowdle throughout his career. He missed the start of his freshman year after sports hernia surgery, and the end of his sophomore regular season with a broken bone in his leg.

He only missed one game in 2018, but battled several injuries throughout the season.