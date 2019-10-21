Even Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is in Gamecocks’ corner on missed calls vs Florida

Atlanta Braves great and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is a Florida guy. But on the topic of some calls in the Gators’ game at South Carolina this weekend, he’s on the Gamecocks’ side.

USC coach Will Muschamp said, “We all saw what happened,” on Sunday, and Jones said he did.

I have to agree. There were 3-4 blatant penalties on UF during scoring plays in the second half that were not called....and I’m a Gator. Don’t blame coach for getting his money’s worth! https://t.co/VivNsSRS3G — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) October 21, 2019

“There were 3-4 blatant penalties on UF during scoring plays in the second half that were not called....and I’m a Gator,” Jones wrote.

Jones did not attend UF, but is from DeLand, Florida and played high school ball in Jacksonville, at the same school as former Gamecock Hayden Hurst. He was at one point critical of Muschamp’s Gators when the now-Gamecocks coach was in Gainesville from 2011-14.

Jones played 19 years in the major, hitting .303 with 468 home runs. The eight-time all-star is 60th in MLB history in games played, all for the Braves.

The most notable pair of questionable officiating moments came on a 75-yard touchdown run that tied it 17-17. There appeared to be a missed false start from the Gators right tackle. Then, corner Israel Mukuamu was blocked well downfield with the receiver holding a handful of jersey.

Later in the game, the Gators scored a touchdown on a pick play where an offensive player appears to start blocking a defender well before the pass was completed. That is acceptable when the pass is caught behind the line, but not ahead of it.

There was a late pass interference call on Jaycee Horn the coach expressed displeasure with.

Muschamp was also incensed by the way in which his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was assessed. He said the referee called it far away from him instead of dropping the flag “on my feet,” and then called the action “gutless.”

He spoke Saturday night to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

A couple of other national voices weighed in during the game.

I don't blame Will Muschamp for being furious. Officials have now missed blatant penalties on two of Florida's TDs. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 19, 2019 Bad, bad miss on the OPI against Florida. Classic pick play. Don’t blame Muschamp for being mad. — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) October 19, 2019

The Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 SEC) will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday to face the Volunteers at 4 p.m. UT and Jeremy Pruitt had their own issues with the refs last week against Alabama.