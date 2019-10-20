How much the Gamecocks are favored by heading to Tennessee

For the South Carolina football team to go bowling, Saturday’s trip to Knoxville, Tennessee becomes must-win.

The Gamecocks will face the Vols as a slight favorite.

Vegas opened with USC as an 4.5-point favorite. It’s the fourth time the Gamecocks have been favored in eight games.

The over under is 50 points.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Gamecocks are 4-3 against the spread, while the Vols are 3-4.

South Carolina has won three in a row in the series, after the Gamecocks broke a three-game skid. Will Muschamp has yet to lose to Tennessee having four games as Florida Gators coach.

The Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 SEC) are coming off a loss to UF, while the Vols dropped a game to Alabama.