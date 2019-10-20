College Sports

How much the Gamecocks are favored by heading to Tennessee

For the South Carolina football team to go bowling, Saturday’s trip to Knoxville, Tennessee becomes must-win.

The Gamecocks will face the Vols as a slight favorite.

Vegas opened with USC as an 4.5-point favorite. It’s the fourth time the Gamecocks have been favored in eight games.

The over under is 50 points.

The Gamecocks are 4-3 against the spread, while the Vols are 3-4.

South Carolina has won three in a row in the series, after the Gamecocks broke a three-game skid. Will Muschamp has yet to lose to Tennessee having four games as Florida Gators coach.

The Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 SEC) are coming off a loss to UF, while the Vols dropped a game to Alabama.

