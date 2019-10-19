Gamecock commit Luke Doty tosses four TDs on Senior Night

South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty had another strong outing and his Myrtle Beach squad moved one step closer to a region title.

Doty tossed four touchdown passes as the Seahawks defeated. Marlboro County, 56-7, on Friday night. It was Senior Night for Doty and the other Seahawk players. With the win, Myrtle Beach is a win away from the Region 6-4A title. The Seahawks are at Wilson on Thursday night.

Doty finished 8-of-16 for 166 yards. Three of his four TDs were 30 yards or more. He played just one snap in the third quarter before getting the rest of the half off.

Doty came into the game with 1,286 yards passing and 18 touchdowns and also rushed for 287 and a score.

Doty wasn’t the only commit to have a big night Friday night. Sumter defensive back O’Donnell Fortune had nine tackles and four pass break-ups in the win over Blythewood. Sumter can win the region next week against Spring Valley.

Here are how other Gamecock commits fared Friday and for the season

Alex Huntley, DL, Hammond - Came into Friday’s game with 35 tackles, 11 for loss and two sacks. Hammond defeated Laurence Manning, 49-7.

Eric Shaw, TE/LB Reeltown (Ala.) - Caught a TD pass in 42-6 win over Vincent.

Marshawn Lloyd, Dematha (Md.) - Plays Saturday against Gonzaga.

Joey Hunter, DB, Sandy Creek (Ga.) - Had season-ending surgery

Kai Kroeger P/K Lake Forest (Ill.) - Hit 38-yard FG in loss to Libertyville.

Rico Powers WR Harpeville Charter (Ga.) - Went into Friday’s game with 11 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns and 515 all-purpose yards.

Tonka Hemingway, DL, Conway - Entered Friday’s game with 46 tackles and two sacks.