Photos: Check out the Gamecock Tipoff in Columbia

The South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Freshman forward Trey Anderson throws a T-shirt into the crowd as he is introduced at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Mens player AJ Lawson is introduced at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Womens player Olivia Thompson is introduced at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Former women’s basketball player Aja Wilson dances Friday during the “Gamecock Tip-Off” event, which played out in front of over 1,000 spectators in downtown Columbia.
Womens basketball coach Dawn Staley and her dog Champ at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Womens basketball coach Dawn Staley holds her dog Champ at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Womens basketball coach Dawn Staley and her dog Champ at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Young fans cheer at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
USC President Robert Caslen and mens coach Frank Martin at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Carolina Girls dance at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Fans cheer at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Mens player TJ Moss is introduced at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Mens player Alanzo Frink is introduced at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Fans cheer at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Mens player Jair Bolden is introduced at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Womens player Brea Beal is introduced at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Womens player Olivia Thompson participates in a three-point shoot-out at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
USC President Robert Caslen speaks at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Aja Wilson leads the crowd in a cheer at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Mens player Seventh Woods is introduced at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
Fans watch the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.
