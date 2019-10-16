Elliott Fry gets another chance at pro football, now with the XFL

SHARE COPY LINK

Former South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry will have a chance to continue his football career.

The St. Louis Battlehawks drafted the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer on the final day of the XFL Draft on Wednesday.

Fry spent time with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in training this year. He also kicked for Steve Spurrier with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football.

In four seasons at USC, Fry scored 359 points for the Gamecocks, hitting 75 percent of his field goals. For Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos, he hit all 14 of his attempts.

Fry is the second former Gamecock to be picked in the XFL Draft. Devin Taylor was drafted Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Vipers. The draft concludes Tuesday afternoon.

The XFL begins in February of 2020.