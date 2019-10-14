College Sports
Game time, TV channel set for South Carolina-Tennessee clash
South Carolina football will face Tennessee at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, in a game that will be televised by SEC Network.
Those details were announced Monday by the USC. The game will be played at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.
The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) first face Florida this Saturday at noon (ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. USC just defeated then-No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in Athens.
Tennessee (2-4, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 20-10 over Mississippi State. The Volunteers are at Alabama this weekend.
The Gamecocks are 3-0 against the Vols under Will Muschamp, a streak that began with an upset of a No. 18 Butch Jones team. That had snapped a three-game skid for South Carolina in the series.
USC has only won three times at Tennessee, in 2017, 2011 and 2005. The Gamecocks have never topped 24 points in Knoxville and never scored more than 16 in a victory.
SEC KICKOFF TIMES (OCT. 26)
South Carolina at Tennessee — 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Mississippi State at Texas A&M — Noon, SEC Network
Auburn at LSU — 3:30 p.m. CBS
Arkansas at Alabama — 7 p.m. on ESPN
Missouri at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10
Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14
Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17
Oct. 19 — Florida at South Carolina, noon, ESPN
Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, TBD
Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBD
Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD
Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD
