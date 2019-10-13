After pulling massive upset, Gamecocks open as solid underdogs to Florida

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina football may have just stunned the college football world and knocked off mighty Georgia on the road this past Saturday, but Las Vegas is keeping the Gamecocks as the underdogs for their next game against No. 9 Florida.

According to initial betting lines released Sunday by Circa Sports, the sportsbook considers USC a 7.5-point home underdog to the Gators.

Carolina wound up being a 21-point underdog to Georgia and overcame the odds to post the biggest win against the spread in 40 years, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

However, Sunday’s line was released before coach Will Muschamp offered an update on the health of freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who exited Saturday’s game early in the third quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury. In his place, redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner came in and threw 12 passes, completing six for 39 yards, while also running six times for 28 yards. He did not turn the ball over as USC held on for the win.

Florida, meanwhile, is coming off a 42-28 road loss to fellow top-10 team LSU. That defeat only cost the Gators a few spots in the polls, but it did drop their record to 6-1 on the season. UF is led by junior QB Kyle Trask, who came in after an injury to Feleipe Franks, and features the SEC’s second-best scoring defense even after LSU’s offensive output.