South Carolina gets some respect in major polls while Georgia tumbles

South Carolina football’s 20-17 double overtime win over national powerhouse Georgia turned plenty of heads on Saturday.

On Sunday, those heads turned into votes in the coaches and Associated Press polls ranking the top 25 teams in the country — the Gamecocks earned three points in the coaches poll and four points in the AP poll.

Both the coaches and AP polls tally points based on reverse order of rankings — a team ranked No. 25 on one ballot receives one point, two points for No. 24 and so on. That means the Gamecocks likely appeared on a couple of voters’ ballots around No. 24 or 25. For the AP poll, 62 media members across the country vote. In the coaches poll, 65 FBS coaches vote.

Extending the AP rankings beyond 25 based on teams receiving votes, the Gamecocks are in a tie for No. 33. In the coaches poll, they would check in at No. 39.

Georgia, meanwhile, dropped seven spots from No. 3 to No. 10 in both polls, though it was tied for No. 3 in the AP poll last week.

South Carolina does remain unranked with a 3-3 record. The Gamecocks received votes as well in the preseason polls and last received votes during the season in Week 7 of last season. The last time South Carolina was ranked in the polls was in Week 2 of 2018 at No. 24, the week before playing Georgia at home. A 44-17 loss to the Bulldogs dropped the Gamecocks out of the rankings.

Next week’s opponent for USC, Florida, checked in at No. 9 in both the coaches poll and the AP poll. Other future Carolina opponents included in the poll were No. 3/2 Clemson and No. 24/24 Appalachian State.