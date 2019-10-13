College Sports
Everyone is tweeting about USC-Georgia ... everyone except UGA
South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia Bulldogs.
Crickets.
That’s the sound coming from the official UGA football Twitter account since the Gamecocks’ 20-17, double-overtime win over the No. 3 Bulldogs Saturday in Athens.
Actually, almost 19 hours later, there’s been no action from the page since the Bulldogs tied the game 17-17 late in the fourth quarter.
By comparison, South Carolina’s official football Twitter account has posted or shared other Twitter messages 19 times since the big win.
