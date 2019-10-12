Photos: South Carolina takes down Georgia in Athens

South Carolina tight end Kyle Markway (84) holds a piece of the Sanford Stadium hedge in his teeth as he celebrates defeating Georgia 20-17 in double overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) and defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) celebrate their overtime win against Georgia in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) and linebacker Damani Staley (30) celebrate their overtime win against Georgia in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) celebrates after a big hit against Georgia during second-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann (6) pulls in a catch against Georgia during first-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and wide receiver Chavis Dawkins (83) celebrate Edwards' touchdown catch against Georgia during first-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) is pulled down by South Carolina linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) during first-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) intercepts a Georgia pass for a touchdown during second-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle (5) is seen against Georgia during first-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp reacts after his team returned an interception of a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina president Robert Caslen welcomes players onto the field as they enter Sanford Stadium before the start of the Georgia game in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina linebacker T.J. Brunson celebrates after watching Georgia miss their field goal in double overtime in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina's Parker White celebrates after making a field goal against Georgia to tie the game during second-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina defensive backs Israel Mukuamu (24) celebrates with J.T. Ibe (29) and R.J. Roderick (10) after intercepting a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga. South Carolina won 20-17 in double overtime.
South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner (7) tries to escape from Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp reacts as Georgia misses a field goal in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga. South Carolina won 20-17 in double overtime.
South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu intercepts a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver George Pickens during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Mukuamu returned the ball for a touchdown.
South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (3) wraps up Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) during first-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart pulls defensive back Tyrique Stevenson away from South Carolina during a light skirmish after the game in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina tight end Kyle Markway (84) leaves Sanford Stadium with a piece of the hedges in his mouth after a overtime win in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch as Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu intercepts a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons during the first overtime period of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) bends over dejected reacting to missing a field goal attempt in double over time as South Carolina celebrates a 20-17 upset victory in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner (7) throws on the run in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle (5) is stopped short of the goal line by Georgia linebacker Nate McBride (22) during overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu holds up three fingers after intercepting a pass during the first overtime period of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga.
South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner (7) and wide receiver Shi Smith (13) tell several players to change their positions before a snap against Georgia during fourth-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia tight end Eli Wolf (17) during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) wraps up Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina's Parker White can't believe he missed a field goal against Georgia in overtime in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina defensive lineman Kobe Smith (95) sacks Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski is assisted off the field after the Gameccocks' overtime win against Georgia in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) congratulates defensive lineman Kobe Smith (95) after he sacked Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina defensive lineman Rick Sandidge (90) pulls down Georgia running back Zamir White (3) during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
The Georgia student section screams as South Carolina's Parker White, in foreground, prepares to kick a field goal during late, fourth-quarter in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Parker missed the kick.
South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) congratulates defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) after he intercepted a Georgia pass for a touchdown during second-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina defensive lineman Kobe Smith (95) and linebacker Ernest Jones (53) take down Georgia running back Zamir White (3) during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) celebrates after picking up a Georgia fumble during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner (7) passes around Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) during fourth-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp keeps an eye on a play against Georgia during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is seen against Georgia during second-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) has no where to go as he is wrapped up by the South Carolina defense during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
