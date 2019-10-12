South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski leaves Georgia game with injury

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski had to be helped off the field during Saturday’s game against No. 3 Georgia in the third quarter after getting hit in the legs on a play that was penalized for roughing the passer.

Hilinski, who had taken several hard hits after throws on the afternoon, had thrown a short pass to senior receiver Bryan Edwards when outside linebacker Adam Anderson appeared to trip and fall into Hilinski’s legs. The rookie signal caller immediately crumpled to the turf and appeared to slap the ground in pain. He was attended to by trainers and was eventually helped off the field. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner.

Low, late hit has taken Hilinski out of the game

At several points Saturday, Hilinski appeared to be limping on the field, but coach Will Muschamp said during his halftime interview that Hilinski was “physically fine.” He was wearing a knee brace on his left leg at point before shedding it. After the third quarter play, he was spotted on the Gamecocks’ bench, icing his left knee. He did not return for South Carolina’s next series.

Edwards was also shaken up on the play and walked off the field slowly. He later returned to the game.

Hilinski and Edwards had previously connected for a 47-yard touchdown pass to give USC an early lead, and the Gamecocks took a surprising 17-10 lead into halftime despite coming into the contest as 23.5-point underdogs.