Pick six! Defensive TD gives South Carolina halftime lead over No. 3 Georgia

There’s a first time for everything, and South Carolina gave quarterback Jake Fromm a first he’ll want to forget on Saturday.

Just before halftime in the matchup of USC and Georgia at Sanford Stadium, Fromm threw his first interception of the season, picked off by Gamecocks sophomore Israel Mukuamu and returned 53 yards for a touchdown to give USC a 17-10 lead. Carolina took that lead into halftime after being pegged as a 23.5-point underdog going into the game.

Mukuamu’s second interception of the season and third in his career came with just over a minute left before the half, as Fromm attempted to escape pressure from defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw in the pocket and threw off his back foot. The high pass floated long enough for Mukuamu to swoop in front of the receiver, snag it and take off untouched into the end zone.

