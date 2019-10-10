South Carolina unveils uniform combination for Georgia game

SHARE COPY LINK

As South Carolina football goes for the massive upset this Saturday on the road against No. 3 Georgia, the Gamecocks will sport garnet pants and helmets with white jerseys

In a video released on Twitter on Thursday night, USC unveiled the look with a boxing gym theme. The helmets will be the garnet ones previously used with the team’s throwback uniforms, not the script Carolina version used last season.

This is the first time Carolina has used garnet pants, white jerseys and garnet helmets since Week 3 of 2016, when it faced Mississippi State.

Kickoff is set for noon at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. USC is a 23.5-point underdog and is attempting to snap a four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. UGA is 5-0 to start the year and a College Football Playoff contender, while the Gamecocks are 2-3 and relying on freshman QB Ryan Hilinski as they try to get to 2-2 in conference play.

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet