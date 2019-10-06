Will Muschamp updates injuries for five Gamecocks heading into Georgia game

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina football still has a few players questionable as the team heads into its Georgia week off a bye.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp updated the status of five injured USC players.

▪ Running back Rico Dowdle: Ready to go after spraining an ankle against Kentucky.

▪ Quarterback Dakereon Joyner: Will know more Tuesday, might walk through some Monday morning. Sat out the UK and last week with a hamstring issue.

▪ Dylan Wonnum: Will still miss the next 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury.

▪ Brad Johnson: Did not practice last week with a groin injury. Moving around/running in practice. Expects to know more tomorrow and Tuesday.

▪ Randrecous Davis: Did not practice last week with a nagging ankle injury. Moving around/running in practice. Expects to know more tomorrow and Tuesday.