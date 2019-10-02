Here are the South Carolina women’s basketball games that are on TV this season

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina women’s basketball will be on national television more than a dozen times over the upcoming 2019-2020 season, including at least four appearances on ESPN2 and an early season clash on ESPN, the program announced Wednesday.

Carolina’s Nov. 5 matchup with Maryland will be shown on ESPN — both teams are ranked in the top 10 of ESPN’s way-too-early preseason rankings. That game, which will take place in College Park, Maryland, will mark the first of 15 games the Gamecocks will play on national TV.

USC also will make an appearance on the new ACC Network when it visits rival Clemson on Nov. 24.

In addition, nine games not shown on national TV will be streamed on WatchESPN via SEC Network Plus, available on ESPN’s website or through its app.

USC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 2019-2020 SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 1 — North Georgia (exhibition), 7 p.m., NO TV

Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Alabama State, 7 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Sunday, Nov. 10 — at Maryland, 3 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 13 — at Dayton, 7 p.m., NO TV

Sunday, Nov. 17 — Appalachian State, 2 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Thursday, Nov. 21 — USC Upstate, 7 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Sunday, Nov. 24 — at Clemson, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Paradise Jam Tournament (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Thursday, Nov. 28 — Indiana, 8 p.m., FloHoops.com

Friday, Nov. 29 — Washington State, 8 p.m., FloHoops.com

Saturday, Nov. 30 — Baylor, 8 p.m., FloHoops.com

Saturday, Dec. 7 — at Temple, 3 p.m., NO TV

Sunday, Dec. 15 — Purdue, 2 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Thursday, Dec. 19 — Duke, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Sunday, Dec. 22 — South Dakota, 2 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Thursday, Jan. 2 — Kentucky, 7:40 p.m., SEC Network*

Sunday, Jan. 5 — at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network*

Thursday, Jan. 9 — Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC Network Plus*

Sunday, Jan. 12 — at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., SEC Network*

Thursday, Jan. 16 — at Missouri, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Monday, Jan. 20 — Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2*

Sunday, Jan. 26 — at Georgia, 3 p.m., SEC Network*

Thursday, Jan. 30 — at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., SEC Network Plus*

Sunday, Feb. 2 — Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2*

Thursday, Feb. 6 — at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Monday, Feb. 10 — UConn, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Feb. 13 — Auburn, 7 p.m., SEC Network*

Monday, Feb. 17 — Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network*

Thursday, Feb. 20 — LSU, 7 p.m., SEC Network Plus*

Thursday, Feb. 23 — at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network*

Sunday, Feb. 27 — at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network Plus*

Sunday, March 1 — Texas A&M, noon, ESPN2*

*Conference game