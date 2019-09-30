South Carolina pass rusher, punter ride massive games to SEC honors

South Carolina linebacker D.J. Wonnum (8) sacks Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Sawyer Smith (12) during fourth-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Sideline Carolina

South Carolina fans had been waiting for defensive end D.J. Wonnum to deliver a big game after injuries cost him most of the 2018 season.

He delivered against the Kentucky Wildcats and was rewarded by the SEC for it.

Wonnum’s three sacks got him an SEC Defensive Player of the Week nod. He wasn’t the only Gamecock honored, as punter Joseph Charlton earned the special teams award after a stellar day.

Beyond the sacks, Wonnum delivered five tackles and a quarterback hurry. He’d been held without a sack in the first four games. He has 16 tackles and an interception on the season.

Charlton averaged 51.2 yards per punt, with five of his nine kicks being downed inside the UK 20. Four of his kicks were longer than 50 yards.

Overall, the Gamecocks allowed only 212 yards.