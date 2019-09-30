How a few lesser known players made subtle impacts this week for Gamecocks football

How South Carolina plans to use first open week of 2019 South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what the team and coaches will do during the first bye week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what the team and coaches will do during the first bye week.

Will Muschamp seemed ready to give out a little credit following his team’s win against Kentucky.

He was running through his players of the game and weekly awards, but with a few, he lingered to point out what they did to help and how it mattered. There’s not always that context, but some of the players seemed worth getting a little extra note.

Players of the game: Running backs Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster

“Both guys ran extremely hard in the game, both had over 100 yards. Yards after contact was outstanding.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Offensive lineman of the game: Jovaughn Gwyn

“Played his best game. Really did a nice job on our pin-and-pull series.”

Muschamp later said South Carolina almost “majored” in that pin-and-pull, a staple outside run that did considerable damage against Kentucky.

Effort of the day: Tight end Nick Muse

“Continues to do a really nice job for us. Twelve personnel is a good option for us because he and Kyle (Markway) are good players for us.”

South Carolina’s tight end depth had been stripped down by injury and attrition. Muse, a transfer who missed the opener waiting for an NCAA waiver, helped solve that in a big way.

Explosive plays: Dowdle 4, Feaster 3, Ryan Hilinski 3, Shi Smith 1

Defensive players of the game: Buck D.J. Wonnum, Linebacker T.J. Brunson

“Both guys played well. Dennis obviously with three sacks, huge plays in the game. First third down in the third quarter with a sack strip. Led to a touchdown on the next play.”

Defensive lineman of the day: Aaron Sterling

“Aaron did a really nice job inside. Rushing forced him inside. Obviously playing the end position.”

Defensive effort of the day: Linebacker Sherrod Greene

“Really nice job late in the game when the ball broke down their sideline, running that thing down. Just playing with really good consistent effort. That’s why his snaps have picked up.”

Greene lost a starting job last offseason, but he has played a good bit the past few games, leading Muschamp to break some tendencies.

Ballhawks: Ernest Jones, Wonnum, Sterling, Brunson, Jahmar Brown, Javon Kinlaw

Special teams player of the game: Linebacker Damani Staley

“He had 24 snaps on special teams. Made a huge tackle on our sideline when we had the opportunity to flip the field. ... Damani has been a really valuable member for us.”

This is worth noting because punter Joseph Charlton had a monster game with an average of 51.2 yards on nine punts. Five were downed inside the 20, and Staley’s day still warranted mention first.