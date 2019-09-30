Kickoff time, TV channel set for South Carolina-Georgia rivalry game

How South Carolina plans to use first open week of 2019 South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what the team and coaches will do during the first bye week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what the team and coaches will do during the first bye week.

South Carolina football will return from its open week and go for a major upset against rival Georgia at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, televised on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 in the nation, take on Tennessee this Saturday, while the Gamecocks are on bye. UGA has won the last four meetings between the border rivals, with USC coach Will Muschamp still looking for his first win against Georgia coach Kirby Smart, his old college teammate and coworker.

Carolina has not beaten Georgia on the road since 2011, and the Bulldogs have not lost to anyone at Sanford Stadium since 2016, a streak of 16 consecutive wins in Athens.

The last time Georgia and South Carolina played at noon was in 2010, when the Gamecocks won 17-6 and Marcus Lattimore rushed for more than 100 yards.

The Gamecocks have already snapped one SEC losing streak this season, defeating Kentucky this past Saturday, 24-7, for the first time since 2013.

SEC KICKOFF TIMES (OCT. 12)

Noon — South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN

Noon — Mississippi State at Tennessee, SEC Network

3:30 p.m. — Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS

4 p.m. — UNLV at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Ole Miss at Missouri, ESPN2

7:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Kentucky, SEC Network

8 p.m. — Florida at LSU, ESPN

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14

Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — South Carolina at Georgia, noon, ESPN

Oct. 19 — Florida at South Carolina, TBD

Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, TBD

Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD