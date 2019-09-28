College Sports
South Carolina starter not dressed for Kentucky game, freshman appears set to fill in
South Carolina football is without a key cog in the offense as it takes on the Kentucky Wildcats.
Gamecocks right tackle Dylan Wonnum was not on the dress list for Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice. The Gamecocks are trying to end a five-game skid against UK.
True freshman Jaylen Nichols was out with the starters pregame and annouced as the starter.
Wonnum had started 14 games in a row after he jumped Blake Camper in the starting lineup in the middle of 2018.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder was a four-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2018 class. He’s the brother of Gamecocks pass rusher D.J. Wonnum and was the rare player who broke in on the offensive line as a true starter.
The Gamecocks had been running out a lineup of Sadarius Hutcherson, Jordan Rhodes, Donell Stanely, Jovaughn Gwyn and Wonnum for the past three ballgames.
