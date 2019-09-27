College Sports

South Carolina men’s basketball announces exhibition game details

Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about newcomers, returnees

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about his 2019-20 Gamecocks. By
South Carolina men’s basketball announced Friday it will hold its annual exhibition game Oct. 30 against Columbia International University at Colonial Life Arena.

Tip time is 7 p.m. Admission is free.

This was the lone missing game to USC’s 2019-20 schedule.

With its closeness to Halloween, the school is encouraging children to wear costumes to the game for trick-or-treating with Cocky on the concourse at halftime. The school also said children who wear costumes will receive two free tickets to the Gamecocks’ season opener against North Alabama on Nov. 6 at CLA.

The Gamecocks are 6-1 in exhibitions under Frank Martin, including last year’s loss to Augusta.

Columbia International competes at the NAIA Division II level. The Rams, coached by former Clemson guard Tony Stockman, finished 18-16 last season.

South Carolina’s 2019-20 schedule

Wed., Oct. 30 — Columbia International (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 6 — North Alabama

Sun., Nov. 10 — Wyoming

Fri., Nov. 15 — Cleveland State

Tues., Nov. 19 — Boston University (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Fri., Nov. 22 — Gardner-Webb (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Tues., Nov. 26 — Wichita State (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Wed., Nov. 27 — West Virginia OR Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Sun., Dec. 1 — George Washington

Wed., Dec. 4 — at UMass

Sun., Dec. 8 — Houston

Sun., Dec. 15 — at Clemson, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sun., Dec. 22 — at Virginia, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Mon., Dec. 30 — Stetson

SEC season

Tue., Jan. 7 — Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Sat., Jan. 11 — at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Jan. 15 — Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Jan. 18 — at Texas A&M, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Jan. 22 — at Auburn, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Sat., Jan. 25 — Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Jan. 29 — at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 1 — Missouri, 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Feb. 5 — at Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 8 — Texas A&M, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Feb. 12, at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 15 — Tennessee, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Feb. 19 — at Mississippi State, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 22 — LSU, 8 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Wed., Feb. 26 — Georgia, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 29 — at Alabama, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tue., March 3 — Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., March 7 — at Vanderbilt, 12:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

