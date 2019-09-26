College Sports
USC’s Dakereon Joyner injured and won’t play vs. Kentucky, reports say
South Carolina football’s Dakereon Joyner will miss Saturday’s game against Kentucky because of an injury, according to multiple reports.
Joyner will miss the game with an injured hamstring, according to WACH Fox’s Mike Uva.
Freshman Ryan Hilinski would start at QB, with redshirt sophomore Jay Urich backing him up.
Joyner has split time as a wide receiver and as the backup quarterback this season. At QB, he is 7-of-12 passing for 89 yards. He has 10 rushes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
At receiver, Joyner has four catches for 29 yards.
Will Muschamp and South Carolina’s coaches have been looking for ways to keep Joyner a big part of the game plan at both positions.
Urich also plays receiver but has no catches on the season. He completed 6-of-8 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 130 yards in the Gamecocks’ spring game.
Saturday’s game is a 7:30 pm kick on SEC Network. The Gamecocks are off next week.
Who: Kentucky at South Carolina
When: 7:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 28
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia
TV: SEC Network
Line: South Carolina by 3
