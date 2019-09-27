Five burning questions for South Carolina-Kentucky: Will ‘The Streak’ finally end?

What USC’s Will Muschamp said about facing Kentucky South Carolina coach Will Muschamp discusses the team's 2019 game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina coach Will Muschamp discusses the team's 2019 game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina football hosts Kentucky this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., televised on the SEC Network.

Both the Gamecocks (1-3, 0-2 SEC) and the Wildcats (2-2, 0-2) have dropped their first two conference games and are looking to get their seasons back on track. USC in particular has called itself “desperate” for a win as it prepares to head into an open week and then travel to No. 3 Georgia. With the team’s bowl hopes hanging on by a thread, topping Kentucky is crucial.

Here are the burning questions Carolina facing heading into the game.

Will ‘The Streak’ finally come to an end?

Kentucky’s five-year stretch of victories over South Carolina is an undeniable black mark on the Gamecocks’ resume — USC considers itself a football school, and Kentucky decidedly does not. And yet here we are, with Carolina’s last win against UK coming in 2013.

Heading into this matchup, South Carolina is the slight favorite, but this series has shown a tendency to produce surprising results. If the Wildcats were to extend the streak to half a dozen wins, it would not only send the Gamecocks’ 2019 campaign into further disarray — it might also change national perceptions of the hierarchy in the SEC East. Conversely, a win would end an embarrassing blip and right the ship somewhat.

Can Will Muschamp quiet the rumblings about his job security?

Related to the question above, coach Will Muschamp isn’t on the hot seat just yet, in part because of his large buyout, but fans are certainly not happy with the way the program seems to be trending in Year 4 of his tenure.

Not ever beating Clemson and Georgia is frustrating but understandable — those two programs are simply at another level right now. But never beating Kentucky? That’s something fans can and will gripe about. A victory Saturday won’t save Muschamp’s job, just like it won’t save South Carolina’s season. But a loss would be bad for both.

Will Ryan Hilinski bounce back from a rough Missouri game?

In his first road start, reportedly battling back from elbow soreness that impacted his practice schedule, freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski struggled last weekend, completing 13 of 30 attempts for just 166 yards with one interception and one touchdown.

Muschamp was adamant this week in saying that Hilinski is fully healthy and fully moved on from that performance. Now he’s back at home, where his first two starts were a smashing success, facing a Kentucky defense that ranks 10th in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game. The stage is set for a bounce-back performance.

Can the secondary withstand the loss of Jamyest Williams?

On Tuesday, junior safety Jamyest Williams entered the transfer portal, leaving the Gamecocks four games into the season. Williams was plagued by inconsistency and injury and often targeted by opposing offenses because of his size, but he was a highly-regarded talent and had started three games this year.

His departure doesn’t doom USC’s secondary, but it does rob it of some much-needed depth and experience. Now senior J.T. Ibe is the only scholarship upperclassman left in the defensive back room, and freshmen will likely have to step up at least a little. For a unit that played better against Missouri but has mostly struggled this season, there’s little room for error.

Was Missouri just a blip for the run game?

South Carolina’s running backs were historically bad against Mizzou, rushing for the program’s lowest total since 2003 — just 16 total yards. Even adjusting for sacks, the Gamecocks managed just 45 yards for an average of fewer than 2.5 yards per carry.

But as Muschamp noted this week, USC had been running the ball well in the first three games of the season. Carolina ranks second in the SEC in yards per carry and fourth in rushing touchdowns per game. And seniors Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster are both talented backs with the ability to put up big numbers. Kentucky has a big front line, but Muschamp was clear this week — South Carolina needs to run the ball better and more this Saturday.