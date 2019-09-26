College Sports
Jamyest Williams’ No. 21 jersey didn’t stay out of circulation at USC very long
Deion Sanders: South Carolina and Shilo ‘a great match’
With Jamyest Williams gone from the South Carolina football team, his No. 21 has been scooped up by one of his former teammates.
It appears freshman Shilo Sanders will wear Williams’ old number.
The freshman defensive back posted on his Instagram story “Big 21 is back” with a picture of the No. 21 with Sanders name on it. Shilo wore No. 21 in high school but wore No. 12 for the first four games of the USC season.
The No. 21 is the same number Deion Sanders, Shilo’s Hall of Fame father, wore during his much of his 14-year NFL career. He also wore No. 37. In college at Florida State, Deion wore No. 2. Deion Sanders has been visible at a few practices and was at Williams-Brice for his son’s home opener.
Shilo Sanders has played in one game this season — against Charleston Southern — and has one tackle.
Williams, a junior and a former top signees for USC, announced his plans to transfer from the Gamecocks on Tuesday.
NEXT
Who: Kentucky at South Carolina
When: 7:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 28
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia
TV: SEC Network
Line: South Carolina by 3
