How Will Muschamp’s buyout structure fits with the rest of the SEC

After each South Carolina loss this season, some segment of the Gamecocks fan base asks about moving on from the coach.

Any response usually points to Will Muschamp’s buyout, which would be in the range of $19 million. That large sum usually in turn draws questions about how such a deal would have been given to a coach who achieved modest success in his first few seasons. USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner explained several times that Muschamp’s buyout is “comparable” to the rest of the SEC.

And the contracts in the sport’s wealthiest league tell the tale.

Buyouts, for the most part, represent a part or whole of what’s left on a contract. In the SEC, there’s a competitive nature to contracts and a stigma of sorts is attached to being lower in overall salary. Muschamp started his tenure as the lowest-paid public school football coach in the conference, but was bumped up in annual pay by $1 million after winning nine games in 2018.

His buyout is 75 percent of whatever is remaining on his deal. The extension at the start of 2018 gave him a six-year deal, and after last season, he was given another year. That length of contract is often justified as providing stability to reassure recruits.

Tanner said the buyout is mitigated, meaning whatever his next job pays him will come off the money South Carolina owes that year. Between base salary, television, radio and apparel income, Muschamp’s salary for 2019 was $4.4 million and would be $4.6 million next year.

Muschamp’s 75 percent is tied either as fourth- or fifth-most favorable terms for the coach, depending on how one views the Mississippi schools (see details below).

Each SEC team’s buyout structure:

Texas A&M: 100 percent guaranteed. Jimbo Fisher’s deal would give him a little more than $60 million if he were bought out at the start of December. He has eight years remaining. He also does not have to pay anything should he chose to leave.

Alabama: 100 percent guaranteed for the next four years. Nick Saban’s deal would pay out more than $33 million.

Mississippi State: 100 percent guaranteed. Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead has $9.75 million left on his deal on Dec. 31, though it is also unclear if any 2019 salary is prorated.

Ole Miss: Mississippi buyouts are handled by private non-profits that don’t release the terms. Outside reporting has the deal as being fully guaranteed, though there are no details. Matt Luke will have $6.5 million left on his contract at the end of the year (unclear if any 2019 salary is prorated). Mississippi contracts can only be four years, and a coach will at worst be terminated with three years left.

Auburn: 75 percent of remaining deal. Gus Malzahn’s deal works out to a $26.625 million buyout at the end of the year, up to $27 million if let go at the start of December.

Kentucky: 75 percent of remaining guaranteed pay. Mark Stoops would get $20.756 million if he is fired at year’s end, assuming the payout is prorated.

South Carolina: 75 percent of remaining guaranteed pay. Muschamp’s deal says it’s prorated. If he were let go on Dec. 31, he’d get $18.75 million. If it’s Dec. 1, his payout would be around $19 million. The money would be delivered in monthly installments.

Arkansas: 70 percent of remaining guaranteed pay. Morris was fired Sunday. His buyout will be more than $10 million.

Georgia: 65 percent of remaining unpaid salary, 20 percent of which will come within 60 days of the termination. Kirby Smart’s buyout would be $24.24 million if fired on Dec. 1 according to USA Today.

Tennessee: 60 percent of base pay and supplementary pay through Jan 31, 2024. The buyout total for this year would be around $9.5 million.

Florida: $12 million or whatever is left on his deal less than $12 million. This functionally makes his buyout $12 million because he would need to have fewer than two years left on the deal to get below that number, and almost no coaching contract reaches that point these days.

LSU: Started at $10 million, dropping by $250,000 a month until it hits $4 million. At the moment, that puts Ed Orgeron’s buyout at $7.75 million if were he terminated Dec. 1.

Missouri: $612,500 a year through the contract (base salary), plus some paid out incentives. That would put Barry Odom’s buyout in the range of $3.27 million before considering any incentives.

Vanderbilt: Private school, so the contract is not available.