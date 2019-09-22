South Carolina loses young running back to injury for the season

South Carolina football’s Kevin Harris The State

South Carolina football saw promise in freshman tailback Kevin Harris.

But Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Sunday the team won’t have him for the rest of the year.

The coach announced Harris tore a ligament in his groin. Rather than try to wait it out, he will have surgery. He was missing from the dress list on Saturday against Missouri.

Harris ran for 147 yards on six carries against Charleston Southern, his only carries of the season.

Harris came to South Carolina as a three-star recruit. This season, he’s been working as a reserve behind Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson and Tavien Feaster. He also got some goal line work as a fullback.

Harris is one of two backs set to return to the roster for next season along with Deshaun Fenwick.