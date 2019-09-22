Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman, ECU’s Jake Verity have big Carolina football Saturdays

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman looks to pass against Elon in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Wake Forest won 49-7. AP Photo

A roundup of scores and highlights across college football in North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday.

Jamie Newman tied a school record with five touchdown passes, and the Wake Forest defense shut down Elon’s passing attack as the host Demon Deacons rolled to a 49-7 victory Saturday.

Two of Newman’s scoring passes went to wide receiver Sage Surratt of Lincolnton, and two more were caught by Scotty Washington.

Newman passed for 351 yards, and the Demon Deacons (4-0) totaled 607 yards offense. That was the fifth-most in school history and the Deacons’ first 600-yard game since their 55-52 victory over Texas A&M in December 2017 at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte.

“I thought we were tested early, and I think we responded well,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said after the game. “In the second half, we came out and handled our business.”

The Phoenix (2-2), ranked No. 22 in the FCS poll, fell behind by two touchdowns but narrowed the gap to 14-7 late in the first quarter when quarterback Davis Cheek, a Butler High product, completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Avery Jones.

Wake Forest responded with two second-quarter scores, including a 48-yard touchdown pass from Newman to Surratt shortly before halftime.

Surratt caught eight passes for 112 yards, and Washington had nine receptions for 141 yards.

“He does a good job of spreading the ball around, making the right reads,” Surratt said of Newman. “He worked really hard on that in the offseason.”

“The fact that he is tough to bring down gives us more time to get open,” Surratt added.

Cheek had earned Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week honors after throwing for five touchdowns a week ago, but he was stymied by the Demon Deacon defense. He completed 9-of-18 passes for 74 yards.

“If you take away their one touchdown drive, I think we played as well as you can,” Clawson said of the Wake Forest defense.

Next Saturday, the Demon Deacons open ACC play next Saturday at Boston College. Elon hosts FCS power James Madison.

SATURDAY’S CAROLINA HELMET STICKERS

Jamie Newman, Wake Forest: Newman passed for 351 yards and five touchdowns in the Deacons’ 49-7 romp over Elon.

Bryce Carpenter, Coastal Carolina: Carpenter passed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards, leading the Chanticleers over UMass 62-28.

Colin Gary, Campbell: Gary, a senior, kicked a career-long 50-yard field goal on the final play of the game as the Camels rallied to beat Davidson, 31-29.

MAKING SENSE OF THE NUMBERS

152: Number of rushing yards by Johnson C. Smith’s Emanuel Wilson in the Golden Bulls’ 33-19 loss at Virginia Union.

11: Number of N.C. Central receivers who caught passes from Davis Richard in the Eagles’ 45-7 rout of Elizabeth City State.

East Carolina 19, William & Mary 7

Jake Verity kicked field goals of 31, 33, 32 and 45 yards, and quarterback Holton Ahlers completed 20 of 34 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown as the Pirates (2-2) downed William & Mary (2-2). Providence High’s Blake Proehl caught four of Ahlers’ passes for 51 yards.

Trace Christian (91 yards), Tay Williams (71) and Ahlers (60) together accounted for 222 rushing yards for the Pirates.

After William & Mary scored early in the second quarter, East Carolina’s defense clamped down and didn’t let its opponent get inside the Pirate 34 for the rest of the game.

Campbell 31, Davidson 29

The Fighting Camels (2-1) capped a wild finish with senior Colin Gary kicking a career-long 50-yard field goal on the final play. Gary’s previous long kick was 37 yards.

The teams scored 25 points in the closing minutes. Hajj-Malik Williams passed 42 yards to Jalen Kelsey with 5:17 left, giving Campbell a 28-14 lead. But Davidson drove 72 yards in eight plays, scoring on Eli Turner’s 2-yard run. The Wildcats (3-1) then held Campbell on downs and started at their 16. Tyler Phelps competed a 44-yard pass to Jalen Staples and two plays later connected with Staples on a 19-yard touchdown pass. Pat Tabor’s conversion run gave Davidson a 29-28 lead with 21 seconds left.

Campbell took over at its 38, advanced to the 48 on two short passes and got to the Davidson 42 after the Wildcats were penalized for holding. Williams ran 9 yards to the 33 with 6 seconds left, setting up Gary for his field goal.

Coastal Carolina 62, Massachusetts 28

Quarterback Bryce Carpenter passed for two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards, leading the Chanticleers to a lopsided victory over the host Minutemen.

Carpenter carried 12 times for 102 yards, and he completed 7-of-8 passes for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Running back C.J. Marable rushed 15 times for 100 yards and two more scores.

The Chanticleers totaled 636 yards’ offense, and their 62 points were the most in a game since they scored 70 against Charleston Southern in 2010. Coastal Carolina (3-1) led 42-14 at halftime, tying a school record for most points in an opening half.

The Coastal Carolina defense made things tough for the Minutemen (0-4), holding them to 109 rushing yards and 220 in the air.

Coastal Carolina opens Sun Belt play next Saturday at Appalachian State.

N.C. Central 45, Elizabeth City State 7

Davis Richard completed 17-of-24 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles (1-3) rolled. Richard connected with 11 receivers, and Ryan McDaniel grabbed four passes for 74 yards. Elizabeth City State (0-2) had four turnovers and gained only 95 total yards.

Wofford 49, Gardner-Webb 10

The host Terriers (1-2) rushed for 489 yards, and five players ran for touchdowns. Joe Newman carried 11 times for 155 yards, and four teammates had 60 or more rushing yards. The Bulldogs (1-3) got their touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass from Jordan Smith to James Ellis II.

The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 13

Remus Bulmer ran for two touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs (2-2) over the Buccaneers (0-4) in the annual Charleston rivalry game. Charleston Southern drove to the Citadel 1-yard line in the closing minutes but was stopped on downs.

Furman 45, Mercer 10

The host Paladins (2-2, 1-0), ranked 15th in FCS, steamrolled to a Southern Conference victory. Devin Wynn rushed for 99 yards, Corey Watkins carried for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Abrams ran for 85 yards and a score. Furman picked off three Mercer (2-2, 1-1) passes.

Winston-Salem State 23, Tuskegee 20

Sophomore quarterback Dominique Graves ran for one touchdown and passed for another, as the visiting Rams (1-2) held off the Golden Tigers (1-2).

Graves passed 31 yards for a touchdown to East Wake’s Quincy Jackson and then ran 11 yards for a score — both in the second quarter.

The Rams went ahead 23-13 with 14:25 left in the game when Farrell Murchison ran 1 yard for a score. Tuskegee cut the margin to 23-20 with 8:27 left on a 33-yard pass from Jamarcus Ezell to Peyton Ramzy, but Winston-Salem’s defense held the Tigers on their final two series.

Virginia State 34, St. Augustine’s 7

Demetrius Strickland rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, leading the visiting Trojans to a CIAA victory over the Falcons.

Virginia State (1-1, 1-0) scored less than three minutes into the game on a 5-yard run by Jevon La Pierre, and Strickland scored on a 15-yard run with 8:30 left in the first quarter.

St. Augustine’s (0-3, 0-1) narrowed the gap to 17-7 in the second quarter, but the Falcons pulled away by marching 75 yards and scoring on an 8-yard pass from Cordelral Cook to Marquez Phillips.

The Trojans limited St. Augustine’s to 169 yards total offense.

Virginia Union 33, Johnson C. Smith 19

Emanuel Wilson, a former North Mecklenburg standout, ran 29 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns, but the Golden Bulls (1-2) fell to the Panthers (2-1). The Golden Bulls led 16-14 after three quarters, but Virginia Union scored on Charles Hall’s touchdown catch and two Jefferson Souza field goals for a 26-19 lead. The Panthers then clinched the victory when Sterling Hammon picked off a Johnson C. Smith pass and ran it back 40 yards for a touchdown.

Shaw 48, Chowan 47 (2OT)

Chowan’s Bryce Witt threw four touchdown passes, but his attempted pass for a potential decisive two-point conversion in overtime fell incomplete. Shaw (1-2, 1-0 CIAA) led 27-0 at the half, but Chowan (1-2, 0-1) battled back and tied the game at 41-all after regulation.

After a scoreless first overtime, Shaw scored on a 25-yard pass from Torrin Campbell to Daniel Bender. Ben Kensimi kicked the point-after for a 48-41 lead. Chowan then scored on a 13-yard Witt-to-Brian Hopper pass before the failed conversion.

Livingstone 21, Allen 7

The Bears jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead and remained unbeaten in three games. They open CIAA play next Saturday at Lincoln (Pa.).

