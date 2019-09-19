Redshirt on table for injured South Carolina senior, former starter for Gamecocks

What USC’s Will Muschamp said about facing Missouri, Kelly Bryant South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the 2019 road game at Missouri. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the 2019 road game at Missouri.

South Carolina defensive tackle Keir Thomas is on the mend. He’s moving around after an infection in his ankle following surgery, and the hope is to get him working out next week.

But there’s a chance the senior could get one more year in Columbia.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said it could be another 2-3 weeks before he could possibly get up to speed. Then comes the conversation.

“Then Keir and his father and I will have discussions of redshirting possibly, playing this year,” Muschamp said. “I don’t know. We haven’t had those conversations, but that’s obviously something we need to talk about.”

Thomas started 12 games last season. He was a key part of South Carolina’s first recruiting class under Muschamp and saw playing time from his freshman season on.

Muschamp also said Randrecous Davis and Brad Johnson remain sidelined and will almost assuredly miss this game and Kentucky. Both missed the Alabama game.

Davis is more of a behind the scenes player, while Johnson is the top backup at the Buck defensive end spot.

Tailback A.J. Tuner is working his way back from a thumb injury, one of many maladies this season. He missed time in training camp and was sick two days last week.

“I’m really frustrated for A.J.,” Muschamp said. “And I know he is.

“I’m hurting for him.”

Turner was a tailback for most of his career, but moved to corner this offseason. He is also a key part of most of South Carolina’s special teams units. He has played in two games this season.

Notes:

▪ Muschamp said he told his offensive coordinator to “throw every down” if it was needed against Alabama, but the Gamecocks run game was a pleasant surprise.

▪ The staff cut back on things on Tuesday’s practice, citing wear from the Alabama game.

▪ Looking back at last year’s Missouri game, Muschamp called it one of the most unusual games he’d been a part of.

▪ Muschamp said on the sideline late in the game against Alabama team leaders like Javon Kinlaw were reminding teammates the team’s two goals, winning the SEC East and beating Clemson were still within reach.