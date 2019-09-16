Game time, TV channel set for South Carolina-Kentucky clash

Muschamp’s reaction after loss to Alabama and what he told his team in locker room South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks' loss to Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks' loss to Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina football and Kentucky are set to face off Sept. 28 under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium — the SEC announced Monday that the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks are looking to break a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats, the longest stretch USC has gone without a win against Kentucky.

Like Carolina, Kentucky is adjusting to life without its expected quarterback — junior Terry Wilson was injured in the second game of the year on a horsecollar tackle against Eastern Michigan. In his place, backup Sawyer Smith, a transfer from Troy, has stepped up.

UK and Smith led Florida this past weekend by 11 points before eventually losing, 28-21, despite the absence of Gators QB Feleipe Franks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

South Carolina, meanwhile, sits at 1-2 after losing to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance, in which he completed 36 of 57 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives South Carolina a 63.7% chance of beating Kentucky.

This upcoming Saturday, South Carolina travels to Missouri for a 4 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network Alternate, while Kentucky goes to Mississippi State, also starting at 4 p.m.

SEC KICKOFF TIMES (SEPT. 28)

Noon — Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

Noon — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas), ESPN

3:30 p.m. — Ole Miss at Alabama, CBS

4 p.m. — Towson at Florida, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPN

7:30 p.m. — Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Sept. 21 — South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network Alternate

Sept. 28 — Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — South Carolina at Georgia, TBD

Oct. 19 — Florida at South Carolina, TBD

Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, TBD

Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD