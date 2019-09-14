South Carolina football commits Doty, Lloyd add to TD totals Friday night

What drew Luke Doty to South Carolina? Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC.

After a week off because of Hurricane Dorian, South Carolina commit Luke Doty and Myrtle Beach returned to action Friday against Socastee.

Doty was 12-of-19 for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Myrtle Beach defeated Socastee, 37-0. Both of Doty’s TD passes came to JJ Jones, who was playing in his first game of the season.

In two games this season, Doty has thrown 260 yards and four TDs. He also has rushed for one.

But Doty didn’t play much in the second half of either game. Myrtle Beach’s schedule gets tougher this week when Seahawks play Carolina Forest, which has East Carolina quarterback commit Mason Garcia.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Myrtle Beach is ranked No. in Class 4A.

Here is how other Gamecock commits fared:

Marshawn Lloyd, RB, Dematha (Md.) - Had a 55-yard touchdown run in the 33-0 win over Avalon.

O’Donnell Fortune, CB, (Sumter) - Had an interception in 61-0 win over Lakewood.

Kai Kroeger, K (Lake Forest, Ill.) - Kicked a pair of field goals in 13-0 win Friday.

Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond) - Skyhawks defeated Pinewood Prep 56-0. Huntley came into the game with 19 tackles, 4 for loss on the season.

Tonka Hemingway, DL (Conway) - Tigers lost 16-7 to Hartsville. Through two games this season, Hemingway has 20 tackles.