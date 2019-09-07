Thumbs up, thumbs down: USC vs. Charleston Southern

Watch: Ryan Hilinski celebrates first win as South Carolina quarterback South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski sings alma mater, celebrates with teams and fans following win over Charleston Southern. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski sings alma mater, celebrates with teams and fans following win over Charleston Southern.

A look at what went right and wrong for South Carolina football in its 72-10 home-opening win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Thumbs up

Ryan Hilinski

The freshman from California was as good as advertised in his first college start. He completed his first 12 passes and finished with 282 yards passing in the game. Hilinski’s presence and demeanor energized the team and fan base after a tough week. The Gamecocks offense also put up a school-record 775 yards to go along with 72 points.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Offensive line

After struggling last week against UNC, the Gamecocks’ offensive line didn’t allow a sack and USC rushed for 493 yards in the game. The Gamecocks were the bigger team up front and it showed.

Gamecocks secondary

USC made a few changes to the starting lineup in its secondary, and that paid dividends. The Gamecocks picked off three passes and held the Buccaneers to just 195 yards, with most coming after the game was in hand.

Kevin Harris

Hilinski wasn’t the only freshman to shine as the Georgia running back rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns. With guys like Rico Dowdle, Tavien Feaster and Mon Denson ahead of him, Harris might not have a big impact this season, but a bright future could be in store with him and Marshawn Lloyd coming in next year.

Thumbs down

Sherrod Greene’s ejection

The junior linebacker was ejected in the second quarter for targeting. He had to miss the final two quarters but will be back next week against Alabama.

Early mistakes

There weren’t many big mistakes against CSU, but Nick Muse’s fumble early in the game could have been big. The Gamecocks responded from there and only had one more turnover.

Lack of deep balls

South Carolina talked about throwing the ball downfield more this week but only did so a handful of times. Sure, being up by so many points had something to do with it. But with weapons like Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith, look for the Gamecocks to try it even more in weeks to come.

Pass rush

The Gamecocks’ defense was pretty stout all game but one number jumped out: USC only had one sack against CSU despite having a dominant front. USC also didn’t do a lot of blitzing during game, so that might have factored into the sack total.

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after the Gamecocks' win over Charleston Southern.