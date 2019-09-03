Will Muschamp’s message to Gamecocks fans: ‘We’re pissed too’

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) AP

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has a pair of cliches he breaks out when it comes to fans’ thoughts. During the offseason, he and athletic director Ray Tanner “read all your emails.” During the season, there’s a ‘bunker mentality.”

But even without directly hearing fans at this point, he had a message he empathizes with how they feel.

“You know what, we’re pissed off too, as coaches staffs, we’re in a little bit of a bunker mentality,” Muschamp said. “I don’t read your articles, podcasts, whatever you do. So at the end of the day, it’s about what do we need to do to win? And let’s try and rally to win games. And that’s what we’re going to do as a staff. And that’s what we’re gonna do as a team, and what we’ll do as an organization.”

With a game against an FCS opponent and a new quarterback set to step in, he had another request of fans.

“So help us win games,” Muschamp said. “That’d be my messages, go help us win some football games, and that’s what we plan on doing.”

The Gamecocks are coming off a surprising and lackluster 24-20 loss to North Carolina in the opener. The Gamecocks were double-digit favorites, but dropped the game in a mess of mistakes and errors.

Afterwards, news broke Jake Bentley has a mid-foot sprain and could miss between six weeks and the whole season.

Kickoff on Saturday for the Charleston Southern game is noon.