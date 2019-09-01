Four-star running back decommits from Gamecocks

What went wrong for Gamecocks in loss to UNC? Will Muschamp explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina.

A day after a crushing loss to UNC, the South Carolina football program lost a key part of its recruiting future.

Class of 2021 running back Lovasea Carroll has decommitted from the South Carolina Gamecocks, he announced Sunday.

The four-star last season ran for 1,466 yards, scored 23 total touchdowns and posted 55 tackles on defense.

Carroll last season played for Warren County High School in Georgia, but transferred to IMG Academy this offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 198 pounder timed as fast as a 4.56 40-yard dash at an Opening event.

Carroll was South Carolina’s only 2021 commit and was considered a big get for running backs coach Thomas Brown. He was the No. 136 player in his class in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Ohio State recently offered him, and he holds offers from Auburn, Notre Dame, Georgia and Tennessee.