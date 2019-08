The South Carolina football team added Tavien Feaster to bring some explosiveness to the backfield.

Early against North Carolina, the Clemson transfer delivered.

He threw a nasty spin move and broke away, going 34 yards for his first touchdown in garnet and black.

Feaster ran for 1,330 yards in three seasons in the Upstate before joining USC as a graduate transfer.