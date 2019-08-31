See how former Kentucky football commit Wan’Dale Robinson did in his college debut

Wandale Robinson says Nebraska has ‘a lot to offer’ Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit.

One of Kentucky football’s most highly sought-after 2019 recruits made his college debut for Nebraska on Saturday at the same time the Wildcats were busy knocking off Toledo in their season opener.

Former Western Hills star Wan’Dale Robinson, a four-star prospect who verbally committed to UK before switching to Nebraska, was an effective weapon in the No. 24 Cornhuskers’ 35-21 win over visiting South Alabama.

Robinson racked up 131 all-purpose yards. He ran for 21 yards on four carries, good for an average of 5.3 yards per rush, and tied for the team-high with three receptions for 33 yards. He added three kick returns for 77 yards with a long of 39 yards.

Robinson, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound all-purpose back, was named a second-team All-American by MaxPreps after his senior season at Western Hills. That year, Robinson had nearly 2,000 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 42 total touchdowns while leading the Wolverines with 119 tackles and three interceptions. Robinson averaged more than 11 yards per carry during his high school career.

