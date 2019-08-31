College Sports

Several South Carolina contributors not dressed for North Carolina game

Gamecocks arrive in Charlotte to face UNC in 2019 opener

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team arrives Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium.
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team arrives Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium. By
CHARLOTTE

South Carolina appears to be down some potential contributors for its 2019 opener.

JT Ibe, OrTre Smith, AJ Turner, Randrecous Davis and Jaylen Nichols aren’t dressed as the Gamecocks prepare for North Carolina.

Ibe is listed on USC’s depth chart as a starting safety. Smith is listed as a backup receiver behind Josh Vann. Turner is a No. 2 cornerback behind Israel Mukuamu. Davis is behind Shi Smith at receiver. Nichols, a freshman, is a reserve offensive lineman.

The above absences could mean more playing time for Jammie Robinson in the seconday and Jay Urich, Chavis Dawkins and, perhaps, Dakereon Joyner at receiver.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

Andrew Ramspacher
Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State's USC men's basketball beat writer since October 2017.
