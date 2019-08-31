College Sports

Which Gamecocks made NFL rosters, which ones were cut

The lighter side of Zack Bailey

Zack Bailey talks about Fortnite and his hidden talent at the NFL Combine. By
Up Next
Zack Bailey talks about Fortnite and his hidden talent at the NFL Combine. By

Previously cut by the Chicago Bears after making it through several rounds of the team’s bizarre kicking competition, Fry signed with the Ravens late in camp and had little chance against entrenched starter Justin Tucker.

Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — MADE

Bryson Allen-Williams, LB, Oakland Raiders — CUT

Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — MADE

Damiere Byrd, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Blake Camper, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

A.J. Cann, OG, Jacksonville Jaguars — MADE

Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — TRADED TO SEATTLE

Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints — MADE

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Arizona Cardinals — CUT

Dennis Daley, OL, Carolina Panthers — MADE

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article234249647.html

Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills

Rashad Fenton, DB, Kansas City Chiefs

https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article234285567.html

Elliott Fry, K, Baltimore Ravens — CUT

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — MADE

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — MADE

Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers — MADE

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — MADE

Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — MADE

Chris Lammons, CB, Miami Dolphins

https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article234076032.html

Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Captan Munnerlyn, CB, Buffalo Bills — CUT

Keisean Nixon, CB, Oakland Raiders

Corey Robinson, OT, Washington Redskins

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers — MADE

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — MADE

Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — MADE

Darian Stewart, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — MADE

D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona Cardinals — MADE

David Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

Brandon Wilds, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Profile Image of Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley is the beat writer for South Carolina women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State. He also covers football and recruiting.
  Comments  