USC signee Jaquaze Sorrells to join Gamecocks after 2019 season wraps up

The lone member of South Carolina’s 2019 signing class not on campus now has some clarity on when he’ll arrive in Columbia.

Defensive line recruit Jaquaze Sorrells will join the Gamecocks in January, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday night. The four-star recruit was the No. 157 player in the 2019 class.

“Everything happens for a reason and I’m gone make the most out of it,” he tweeted.

Sorrells, from Winter Park, Florida, committed to USC on signing day.

He made 36 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks and an interception as a senior. He was part of a 10-2 team and had been considering Oregon among other schools.

The delay in his enrollment is believed to be academics-related, though head coach Will Muschamp had been optimistic that Sorrells would be at USC in August. The Gamecocks listed him on their official roster and had him slated to wear No. 91.