Will Muschamp expects Dakereon Joyner to play on Saturday

South Carolina football moved quarterback Dakereon Joyner to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart late in camp after he was beaten out by Ryan Hilinski. But multiple coaches said he’d be ready to contribute in other ways.

And that will apparently come soon.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Joyner will play against North Carolina in some manner. The redshirt freshman played in one game last year, deep in a blowout.

“Absolutely, he’s going to play,” Muschamp said. “He’s been great. Nothing has been different with him. He handles everything in a first class manner.”

But Muschamp declined to get into how Joyner will be used.

In his lone game, Joyner threw for 1 yard and ran for 24.

Joyner was a decorated high school player and the No. 206 player in the country in his recruiting class. He threw for nearly 10,000 yards in high school and ran for 1,000 yards multiple times.

USC vs. UNC

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

TV: ESPN

Line: South Carolina by 8