Muschamp updates status of last freshman not on campus, Muse NCAA transfer waiver

Meet USC football’s freshman class The University of South Carolina's highly acclaimed recruiting class includes quarterback Ryan Hilinski and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University of South Carolina's highly acclaimed recruiting class includes quarterback Ryan Hilinski and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens.

South Carolina football has been waiting on news about a pair of players, first defensive line recruit Jaquaze Sorrells, a four-star recruit who was the No. 157 player in the 2019 class and not yet on campus, and second tight end transfer Nick Muse, who is waiting on a transfer waiver.

As of Tuesday, there’s been no movement on that front.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said there’s been no change for either. He said the Muse situation is in the hands of the program’s compliance department and the NCAA, but they’re getting him ready for the season opener against North Carolina.

“We’re practicing giving him reps to get him ready for the game,” Muschamp said. “Certainly not investing as many reps as you normally would, because he certainly can help our football team this year. We’ll wait on word, and if he has not been cleared, he can’t travel.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last year, it took until the Thursday before the season opener for the NCAA to rule Josh Belk eligible.

The Gamecocks could very much use Muse after projected starter Kiel Pollard had to retire for football and reserve Even Hinson announcing a transfer.

In his second season with the Tribe, Muse, a former linebacker and tight end from the Charlotte area, put up 30 catches and 453 yards. At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds he projects to be able to either be an in-line option or split out.

He is hoping for the chance to face his brother Tanner, a senior starting safety for Clemson.

Sorrells’ situation is part of a saga where a few players have had to wait on enrolling through the offseason. Projected early enrollees Cam Smith, Tyreek Johnson and Traevon Kenion enrolled varying degrees of late.

Sorrells committed to USC on signing day.

He made 36 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks and an interception as a senior. He was part of a 10-2 team and had been considering Oregon among other schools.