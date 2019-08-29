Gamecocks reveal Week 1 uniform look for showdown with UNC

What Will Muschamp said about facing UNC in season opener South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks and their game against Mack Brown North Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks and their game against Mack Brown North Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Through the South Carolina football team’s training camp, players were bombarded with questions about their preferred uniform combinations. At least a few liked the fresh, clean look of all-white.

Those Gamecocks will get their wish early on.

USC’s first uniform reveal showed off the all-white getup, shirt, pants and helmets for the opener against North Carolina. The Gamecocks last wore that look against Vanderbilt in September of 2018.

The video pays homage to the school’s fight song, with a slew of fans taking their shots at belting it out.

The Gamecocks will face the Tar Heels on Aug. 31 in Charlotte to start the 2019 season. USC closed the 2018 season in the Queen City with a loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

The last time South Carolina opened the season in Bank of America Stadium, it topped N.C. State 35-27 to open the 2017 season. The game is also a reunion for Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp and UNC coach Mack Brown. Muschamp was Brown’s defensive coordinator from 2008-10.

Uniform combos from last season:

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jerseys, black helmets

▪ Akron: Garnet pants, black jerseys, garnet helmets

▪ Clemson: White pants, white jersey, white helmets

▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.

▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.

▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.