South Carolina officially releases 2019-20 non-conference schedule, sets Clemson date
Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about newcomers, returnees
South Carolina won’t play a true road game until Dec. 4, it visits its arch-rival on Dec. 15 and is the guest of the defending national champions on Dec. 22.
The above all became official Tuesday morning when the Gamecocks officially released their 2019-20 non-conference schedule.
“Once again we are excited about the non-conference schedule that we have put together,” USC coach Frank Martin said in a press release . “Our team will be challenged by postseason tournament teams in games on the road, on neutral courts and at home. There is a buzz in town about our team and we can’t wait to see our great fans at Colonial Life Arena supporting these young men. The schedule will once again prepare us for how good we have to be to challenge for our ultimate goal, an SEC championship.”
Nov. 6, North Alabama
Nov. 10, Wyoming
Nov. 15, Cleveland State
Nov. 19, Boston University (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)
Nov. 22, Gardner-Webb (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)
Nov. 26, Wichita State (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)
Nov. 27, West Virginia/Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)
Dec. 1, George Washington
Dec. 4, at UMass
Dec. 8, Houston
Dec. 15, at Clemson
Dec. 22, at Virginia
Dec. 30, Stetson
