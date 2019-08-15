SpursUp season: Gamecocks nab dynamic tight end Eric Shaw out of Alabama

Just how hip is Will Muschamp in today’s recruiting world? USC coach explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says he's plenty hip for today's world of recruiting.

South Carolina football is usually looking to add potential dynamic playmakers to its arsenal at the tight end spot.

Will Muschamp and Bobby Bentley just did that with Alabama tight end Eric Shaw .

The high three-star recruit out of Reeltown High School and Notasulga, Alabama, pledged to the Gamecocks, on a day when USC is set to hear from three big targets

He is the 16th member of USC’s 2020 class, which should top out at 22 non-transfer players. He committed moments after four-star defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway joined the class.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Everything was great, I can’t lie,” Shaw said after evaluating USC on an official official visit in June. “The facilities, the coaches, the players. I loved everything about it.”

Shaw is a versatile athlete who played on both sides of the ball before a torn ACL cut his junior season short.

According to OANow.com, the 6-foot-4, 210 pounder had 60 tackles, seven for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, while on offense posting 11 carries for 248 yards and three touchdowns and six catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns. That’s more than 27 yards per touch on offense.

He’s currently the No. 370 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings, less than 25 spots away from four-star status. That puts him at the No. 18 player in Alabama and No. 15 “athlete.”

“He said I’m a great fit for what they run,” Shaw said. “I love it. They use their tight end like another wide receiver. They put him in a lot of different spots. The way they use their tight ends, it’s perfect.”

The team added Williams & Mary transfer tight end Nick Muse this offseason, but its unclear if his two years as a Gamecock will start in 2019 or 2020. USC was also after former Florida commit Jaheim Bell.

South Carolina has often had two-tight end classes, and Will Muschamp’s first technically had three. The team added Robert Tucker, whose ended up taking a medical redshirt, Evan Hinson, who hasn’t developed into a contributor after splitting time with basketball, and wide receiver Kiel Pollard, who converted to tight end and now is in line to start to for the Gamecocks.

With Shaw and Hemingway in the fold, USC has 17 commits for a class that will top out at 22. The class will likely include more on the defensive line and another linebacker, plus it also could include another running back, receiver or perhaps even another tight end.







SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Eric Shaw, TE/ATH, (Reeltown HS, AL)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Trai Jones, OL (Abbeville HS, SC)

▪ Vershon Lee, OL (Woodbridge, VA)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ Tonka Hemingway, DL (Conway HS, SC)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)

▪ Dominick Hill, DB (Jones HS, FL)

▪ Joey Hunter, DB (Sandy Springs HS, GA)

▪ Kai Kroeger, P (Lake Forest HS, IL)